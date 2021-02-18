AAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

By CollegeFootballNews.com | February 18, 2021 11:44 am

AAC football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

AAC Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

AAC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte, NC)

USF at NC State

UC Davis at Tulsa

Saturday, September 4

Boise State at UCF (could be Thursday or Friday)

Texas Tech vs. Houston (in Houston, TX)

Oklahoma at Tulane

Marshall at Navy

Miami University at Cincinnati

Temple at Rutgers

Nicholls at Memphis

Abilene Christian at SMU

AAC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11

Air Force at Navy

South Carolina at East Carolina

Florida at USF

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Houston at Rice

North Texas at SMU

Memphis at Arkansas State

Temple at Akron

Murray State at Cincinnati

Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Morgan State at Tulane

AAC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18

Cincinnati at Indiana

Mississippi State at Memphis

Tulane at Ole Miss

East Carolina at Marshall

Tulsa at Ohio State

Boston College at Temple

SMU at Louisiana Tech

Florida A&M at USF

Grambling State at Houston

AAC Football Schedule Week 4

Friday, September 24

USF at BYU

Saturday, September 25

Navy at Houston

SMU at TCU

UAB at Tulane

UTSA at Memphis

Arkansas State at Tulsa

Charleston Southern at East Carolina

Wagner at Temple

AAC Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, October 1

Houston at Tulsa

Saturday, October 2

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

UCF at Navy

Memphis at Temple

Tulane at East Carolina

USF at SMU

AAC Football Schedule Week 6

Thursday, October 7

Houston at Tulane

Friday, October 8

Temple at Cincinnati

Saturday, October 9

Memphis at Tulsa

SMU at Navy

East Carolina at UCF

AAC Football Schedule Week 7

Thursday, October 14

Navy at Memphis

Saturday, October 16

UCF at Cincinnati

Tulsa at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 8

Thursday, October 21

Tulane at SMU

Friday, October 22

Memphis at UCF

Saturday, October 23

Cincinnati at Navy

East Carolina at Houston

Temple at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 9

Friday, October 29

Navy at Tulsa

Saturday, October 30

SMU at Houston

Cincinnati at Tulane

UCF at Temple

USF at East Carolina

AAC Football Schedule Week 10

Thursday, November 4

Temple at East Carolina

Saturday, November 6

Tulane at UCF

Navy at Notre Dame

Tulsa at Cincinnati

SMU at Memphis

Houston at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 11

Friday, November 12

Cincinnati at USF

Saturday, November 13

UCF at SMU

Tulsa at Tulane

Houston at Temple

East Carolina at Memphis

AAC Football Schedule Week 12

Friday, November 19

Memphis at Houston

Saturday, November 20

SMU at Cincinnati

East Carolina at Navy

Temple at Tulsa

USF at Tulane

UConn at UCF

AAC Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 26

USF at UCF

Saturday, November 27

Tulane at Memphis

Cincinnati at East Carolina

Tulsa at SMU

Navy at Temple

Houston at UConn

AAC Football Championship Game

Saturday, December 4

AAC Football Championship Game

Saturday, December 11

Army vs Navy (in East Rutherford)