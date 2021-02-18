AAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

AAC football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

AAC Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

AAC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, September 2
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte, NC)
USF at NC State
UC Davis at Tulsa

Saturday, September 4 

Boise State at UCF (could be Thursday or Friday)
Texas Tech vs. Houston (in Houston, TX)
Oklahoma at Tulane
Marshall at Navy
Miami University at Cincinnati
Temple at Rutgers
Nicholls at Memphis
Abilene Christian at SMU

AAC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, September 11
Air Force at Navy
South Carolina at East Carolina
Florida at USF
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Houston at Rice
North Texas at SMU
Memphis at Arkansas State
Temple at Akron
Murray State at Cincinnati
Bethune-Cookman at UCF
Morgan State at Tulane

AAC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, September 18
Cincinnati at Indiana
Mississippi State at Memphis
Tulane at Ole Miss
East Carolina at Marshall
Tulsa at Ohio State
Boston College at Temple
SMU at Louisiana Tech
Florida A&M at USF
Grambling State at Houston

AAC Football Schedule Week 4

Friday, September 24
USF at BYU

Saturday, September 25
Navy at Houston
SMU at TCU
UAB at Tulane
UTSA at Memphis
Arkansas State at Tulsa
Charleston Southern at East Carolina
Wagner at Temple

AAC Football Schedule Week 5

Friday, October 1
Houston at Tulsa

Saturday, October 2
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
UCF at Navy
Memphis at Temple
Tulane at East Carolina
USF at SMU

AAC Football Schedule Week 6

Thursday, October 7
Houston at Tulane

Friday, October 8
Temple at Cincinnati

Saturday, October 9
Memphis at Tulsa
SMU at Navy
East Carolina at UCF

AAC Football Schedule Week 7

Thursday, October 14
Navy at Memphis

Saturday, October 16
UCF at Cincinnati
Tulsa at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 8

Thursday, October 21
Tulane at SMU

Friday, October 22
Memphis at UCF

Saturday, October 23
Cincinnati at Navy
East Carolina at Houston
Temple at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 9

Friday, October 29
Navy at Tulsa

Saturday, October 30
SMU at Houston
Cincinnati at Tulane
UCF at Temple
USF at East Carolina

AAC Football Schedule Week 10

Thursday, November 4
Temple at East Carolina

Saturday, November 6
Tulane at UCF
Navy at Notre Dame
Tulsa at Cincinnati
SMU at Memphis
Houston at USF

AAC Football Schedule Week 11

Friday, November 12
Cincinnati at USF

Saturday, November 13
UCF at SMU
Tulsa at Tulane
Houston at Temple
East Carolina at Memphis

AAC Football Schedule Week 12

Friday, November 19
Memphis at Houston

Saturday, November 20
SMU at Cincinnati
East Carolina at Navy
Temple at Tulsa
USF at Tulane
UConn at UCF

AAC Football Schedule Week 13

Friday, November 26
USF at UCF

Saturday, November 27
Tulane at Memphis
Cincinnati at East Carolina
Tulsa at SMU
Navy at Temple
Houston at UConn

AAC Football Championship Game

Saturday, December 4
AAC Football Championship Game

Saturday, December 11
Army vs Navy (in East Rutherford)

