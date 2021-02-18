AAC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

AAC football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
AAC Football Schedule Composite 2021
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
AAC Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, September 2
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State (in Charlotte, NC)
USF at NC State
UC Davis at Tulsa
Saturday, September 4
Boise State at UCF (could be Thursday or Friday)
Texas Tech vs. Houston (in Houston, TX)
Oklahoma at Tulane
Marshall at Navy
Miami University at Cincinnati
Temple at Rutgers
Nicholls at Memphis
Abilene Christian at SMU
AAC Football Schedule Week 2
Saturday, September 11
Air Force at Navy
South Carolina at East Carolina
Florida at USF
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Houston at Rice
North Texas at SMU
Memphis at Arkansas State
Temple at Akron
Murray State at Cincinnati
Bethune-Cookman at UCF
Morgan State at Tulane
AAC Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, September 18
Cincinnati at Indiana
Mississippi State at Memphis
Tulane at Ole Miss
East Carolina at Marshall
Tulsa at Ohio State
Boston College at Temple
SMU at Louisiana Tech
Florida A&M at USF
Grambling State at Houston
AAC Football Schedule Week 4
Friday, September 24
USF at BYU
Saturday, September 25
Navy at Houston
SMU at TCU
UAB at Tulane
UTSA at Memphis
Arkansas State at Tulsa
Charleston Southern at East Carolina
Wagner at Temple
AAC Football Schedule Week 5
Friday, October 1
Houston at Tulsa
Saturday, October 2
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
UCF at Navy
Memphis at Temple
Tulane at East Carolina
USF at SMU
AAC Football Schedule Week 6
Thursday, October 7
Houston at Tulane
Friday, October 8
Temple at Cincinnati
Saturday, October 9
Memphis at Tulsa
SMU at Navy
East Carolina at UCF
AAC Football Schedule Week 7
Thursday, October 14
Navy at Memphis
Saturday, October 16
UCF at Cincinnati
Tulsa at USF
AAC Football Schedule Week 8
Thursday, October 21
Tulane at SMU
Friday, October 22
Memphis at UCF
Saturday, October 23
Cincinnati at Navy
East Carolina at Houston
Temple at USF
AAC Football Schedule Week 9
Friday, October 29
Navy at Tulsa
Saturday, October 30
SMU at Houston
Cincinnati at Tulane
UCF at Temple
USF at East Carolina
AAC Football Schedule Week 10
Thursday, November 4
Temple at East Carolina
Saturday, November 6
Tulane at UCF
Navy at Notre Dame
Tulsa at Cincinnati
SMU at Memphis
Houston at USF
AAC Football Schedule Week 11
Friday, November 12
Cincinnati at USF
Saturday, November 13
UCF at SMU
Tulsa at Tulane
Houston at Temple
East Carolina at Memphis
AAC Football Schedule Week 12
Friday, November 19
Memphis at Houston
Saturday, November 20
SMU at Cincinnati
East Carolina at Navy
Temple at Tulsa
USF at Tulane
UConn at UCF
AAC Football Schedule Week 13
Friday, November 26
USF at UCF
Saturday, November 27
Tulane at Memphis
Cincinnati at East Carolina
Tulsa at SMU
Navy at Temple
Houston at UConn
AAC Football Championship Game
Saturday, December 4
Saturday, December 11
Army vs Navy (in East Rutherford)