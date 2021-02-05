5 Best Predictions Against The Spread: FCS Spring Football Week 2

What 5 FCS games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 2 of the spring football season?

FCS Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 2 FCS Schedule, Game Previews

Not to make any excuses before getting going, but if you so choose to invest in the FCS spring session, do so very, very lightly until there’s more information to go on deeper into the season.

1) Teams are super-flaky right now – and for good reason. There’s still that pesky global pandemic thing that’s making teams battle just to get on the field. 2) Even in normal times FCS games are tricky, so multiply that by a gajillion for a strange February campaign, and 3) …

Go for it. What else is there to do?

Take the same attitude and advice thrown out there as the 2020 FBS season got started. With everything off and everything weird, there are two ways to go – either like the underdogs since the lines are likely way off, or steer through the skid and go with what’s supposed to happen if everything was normal. Basically, pick a philosophy and go with it.

So with all that in mind, here are five games and lines this weekend that seem like the best plays of the bunch.

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Furman -21

ATS PICK: Furman

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Here’s an early theory that’s getting tested out in this weird, weird FCS spring season, and it’s hardly anything groundbreaking or novel.

Go with the team that has a little more experience.

Also, go with the team with the more known parts. All of the teams are still trying to put the pieces together and all of them are scrambling a bit. The easy call is the favorite with a reasonable spread with a game under its belt, and that’s Furman.

This might not be a national title-good Paladin team, but it has the offense to roll up a big early lead and then control the game with RB Devin Wynn and the ground attack. The 35-7 win over Western Carolina was easy, but it was also against a team that’s probably going to be the worst in the SoCon.

VMI is playing its first game of the year, and it has the offense – and the quarterback in Reece Udinski – to keep up, but the attack will be more dink and dunk than high-octane firepower.

Think 2020 Mississippi State when the O only sort of worked.

The 21 won’t be a breeze for Furman, but it should slowly and steadily get there.

NEXT: South Dakota at Illinois State