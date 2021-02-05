2021 UMass Minutemen Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 UMass Minutemen football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.
2021 UMass Football Schedule
Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below
Sept. 4 at Pitt
Sept. 11 Boston College
Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan
Sept. 25 at Coastal Carolina
Oct. 2 Toledo
Oct. 9 UConn
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 at Florida State
Oct. 30 at Liberty
Nov. 6 Rhode Island
Nov. 13 Maine
Nov. 20 at Army
Nov. 27 at New Mexico State
UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Analysis: The Minutemen should be able to come up with a few wins with dates against Rhode Island, Maine and New Mexico State, but they’ll go through a whole lot of humping to get there. They’ll likely be double-digit underdogs in each of the first five games before getting UConn at home.
UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: UMass pulls off a shocker against either Eastern Michigan or Toledo, beats UConn, and takes care of three of its last four games for a five-wins season.
UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: It’s an ugly first five games before losing to UConn at home. Every games a blowout loss on the way to an 0-8 start before losing to either Rhode Island or Maine, and the loss to New Mexico State closes out the rough season with a clunker.