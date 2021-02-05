2021 UMass Minutemen Football Schedule: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 UMass Minutemen football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

2021 UMass Football Schedule

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

Sept. 4 at Pitt

Sept. 11 Boston College

Sept. 18 Eastern Michigan

Sept. 25 at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 2 Toledo

Oct. 9 UConn

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Florida State

Oct. 30 at Liberty

Nov. 6 Rhode Island

Nov. 13 Maine

Nov. 20 at Army

Nov. 27 at New Mexico State

UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Analysis: The Minutemen should be able to come up with a few wins with dates against Rhode Island, Maine and New Mexico State, but they’ll go through a whole lot of humping to get there. They’ll likely be double-digit underdogs in each of the first five games before getting UConn at home.

UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: UMass pulls off a shocker against either Eastern Michigan or Toledo, beats UConn, and takes care of three of its last four games for a five-wins season.

UMass Minutemen Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: It’s an ugly first five games before losing to UConn at home. Every games a blowout loss on the way to an 0-8 start before losing to either Rhode Island or Maine, and the loss to New Mexico State closes out the rough season with a clunker.