Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Wisconsin (13-4) vs Penn State (5-7) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Now that’s the Badger team we all know and love.

After getting drop-kicked by Ohio State at home, Wisconsin took control early against Maryland, played fantastic D, and was able to get a good road win. This isn’t one of the superstar UW teams of the recent past, but it doesn’t screw up, the defense is still nasty, and it can hit the three.

Penn State doesn’t play a whole lot of defense, doesn’t do enough on the boards, and it struggles from the field. However …

Why Penn State Will Win

The Nittany Lions will get after the three point shooters.

This is hardly a bad team – it played Ohio State tougher this week than the Badgers did last weekend – and it started to find a three point groove over the last few games. The Nittany Lions haven’t been able to play a ton of games, and they just now appear to be getting their game on.

Wisconsin isn’t going to come out and blow off anyone’s doors. Keep it close at home, take advantage of every opportunity, don’t turn the ball over, and get out on the three. Penn State can do all of that.

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin is actually a bit better when it’s able to open things up just a bit and score in the transition, but that’s just not what it does. It has geared things down to a stop as Big Ten play has gone on, but it’s been effective enough to get by.

Penn State will have a good run in the first half to take control of the game, but the Badgers will methodically push back in the second half and pul away late on free throws. They’re great on the line and Penn State isn’t.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 69, Penn State 62

Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

