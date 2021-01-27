Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Maryland Terrapins prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Wisconsin (12-4) vs Maryland (9-7) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin is just fine as long as the defense does what the Wisconsin defense is supposed to do.

Ohio State came out hot on Saturday and couldn’t miss in the 12-point win in Madison. Michigan was on fire in Ann Arbor in the blowout win over the Badgers a few weeks ago, and in the first meeting between Wisconsin and Maryland, the Terps couldn’t seem to miss.

All three teams the Badgers faced hit half of their shots from the field. Those are their only three losses outside of a fight against Marquette way back in early December, and those were the only three times anyone hit 50% or better against the D.

Maryland isn’t going to hit half of its shots. However …

Why Maryland Will Win

This is a strong-shooting Terp team that’s been able to get into these weird grooves where they do everything right.

They were able to do that against he Badgers, they were able to do it against Minnesota in Minneapolis a few days ago, and they’re able to capitalize on momentum as well as anyone in the Big Ten outside of Michigan.

It all starts by sucking up every rebound – the Badgers can’t be allowed to get any second chance points. This isn’t a great Wisconsin team on the boards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Badgers don’t take a whole slew of bad shots. They don’t make mistakes, Maryland doesn’t force errors, and this should be a bit of a turnaround from the first meeting.

It’s been a weird Maryland team. It was great on the road against Wisconsin, Illinois, and last week against Minnesota. It’s not that great at home.

Again, Wisconsin isn’t going to allow the Terps to hit half of their shots.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 68, Maryland 63

Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

