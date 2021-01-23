West Virginia vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Network: ESPN2

West Virginia (9-4) vs Kansas State (5-10) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia is having a bit of an issue with its consistency, but Kansas State is having a problem with everything, on a five-game losing streak with the offense struggling to go off.

The team isn’t forcing enough mistakes, the rebounds aren’t there – especially on the offensive side – and West Virginia is about to take advantage of it. Most of all, K-State fouls way too much, and few teams are better at getting to the line than WVU.

Why Kansas State Will Win

It’s a Bruce Weber team, so it plays defense.

The offensive side might be struggling, but and there might not be a slew of takeaways, but there aren’t a lot of turnovers – the Wildcats will hold up against the Mountaineer pressure – and the overall style is able to grind things down when needed.

No, the Wildcats might not get to the line as much as West Virginia does, but it makes them when they’re there.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia is more than happy to keep the scoring low and make the game a defensive with. It’ll win this on the free throw line and the offensive boards. Every point will be a battle in this, and the Mountaineers will come up with more key moments.

West Virginia vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

West Virginia 70, Kansas State 66

West Virginia -11, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

