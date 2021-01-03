Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Washington Football Team (6-9) vs Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

It’s all right there for the taking. If Washington wins, it’s in the NFL Playoffs as the No. 4 seed and the NFC East division championship. Lose, and the Dallas – New York Giant winner is in.

The Football Team has done everything possible to blow it over the last few weeks, but it launched Dwayne Haskins, it’s expecting Alex Smith to play, and the defense should be able to take care of the rest.

The two teams are vastly different since the opener – a 27-17 Football Team win – but the defense is solid enough overall – it’s fourth in the NFL – and is great at keeping the chain-moving to a minimum to pull this off.

It’ll come up with a few takeaways against an Eagle offense that couldn’t stop screwing up against Dallas.

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

You don’t think the Eagles will love the spoiler role?

Of course they’d rather be in the playoff mix, but to mess up Washington on Sunday night with the whole NFL watching isn’t a bad way to go out.

The Football Team is a bit of a mess. Alex Smith isn’t healthy, but he’s planning on giving it a go. There will be turnovers – even without Haskins – and there will be a whole lot of downfield passing plays. Jalen Hurts isn’t bad at bombing away, and Washington is.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Philadelphia will get the job done.

It hasn’t been able to do much of anything right all year, but the defense that can’t see to do much of anything right lately will bend but not break enough to matter, and Hurts will put on a good enough show to make him one of the hot new NFL stars to build around this offseason.

The Football Team won’t get enough from the ground game to slow things down in the third quarter.

Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 26, Washington 23

Bet on Washington Football Team vs Philadelphia Eagles with BetMGM

Washington -3.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football