Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (11-2) vs Virginia Tech (12-3) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Grind, grind, grind.

The Cavaliers continue to get it done by not making mistakes, playing amazing D, and but hitting just about everything when it gets a shot. Virginia Tech is (usually) great from the field, it doesn’t have an issue with turnovers, and it’s not afraid to fire away from outside.

The styles are sort of similar in terms of overall effectiveness, but Virginia is better from three, turns the ball over less, and is far better at clamping down to take over a game, but …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech is very, very good at what it does.

It loves to play games in the 60s, it’ll keep firing away form three, and it should be able to put the pressure on a Virginia team that prefers not to be have the tempo dictated.

Yeah, the Hokies struggled at Syracuse, but that was an aberration on its worst shooting day of the season. They’re much, much better at getting to the line than Virginia is – it’s a stylistic choice – if they can start hitting from the outside, the entire tenor of the game shifts.

What’s Going To Happen

Fine, so they really don’t play the same style.

They both want to keep the score manageably low, they’re both great at making teams do what they want, and they both handle pressure just fine. Here’s the problem for Virginia Tech, though …

It’ll shoot a lot of threes, but it won’t make enough of them and it won’t do anything on the offensive boards. The Hokies have been ice cold over the last three games from the outside, and Virginia isn’t the team to go against when you’re trying to bust out of a shooting slump.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 70, Virginia Tech 63

Virginia -5, o/u: 123.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

