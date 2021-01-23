Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (9-2) vs Georgia Tech (7-3) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

It’s one of the better teams in the country when it comes to turnover margin and taking the ball away. The defensive pressure generates a whole lot of points – the Yellow Jackets lead the ACC in scoring – and they like to get on the move.

That’s not Virginia.

It’s not not like the Cavaliers don’t score, but they still what they do so well. Part of that involves playing great defense and not making a whole lot of mistakes, but Georgia Tech can crank up the offense enough to bust the Cavaliers out of their style …

Maybe, because …

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia always gets tagged with the boring-offensive-team thing, but it cranked it up over the last two games with a whole lot of threes in wins over Notre Dame and Clemson.

The Cavaliers might not crank up a whole lot of shots from the outside on a regular basis, but they hit well over half of them in three of their last four games. As always, they don’t turn the ball over, they don’t give up cheap fouls, and no one moves the ball around better to come up with easy shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech is playing well enough to come up with the upset if it three are falling right away – it made up for a whole slew of problems in the win over Clemson by hitting just about everything from the outside – but Virginia isn’t going to give up enough easy points to pull it off.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 65

Virginia -8, o/u: 124

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

