Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (11-3) vs Notre Dame (5-8) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies will be just a wee bit fired up after a clunker of a performance in a blowout loss at Syracuse. The team that beat Notre Dame by 14 two weeks ago should be able to do that by getting hot from the field again.

How did it all go so wrong against the Orange? The Syracuse defense held down a good-shooting Virginia Tech team from the field, but that was an aberration. To beat the Hokies, you have to hold them to under 45% from the field – they’re 9-0 when they do that and 2-3 when they don’t.

Notre Dame allows teams to hit 44.7% from the field, but …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish defense hasn’t been all that bad lately. It was strong in the last two games – wins over Boston College and Miami – all while the offense has found its shot from three.

The Irish hit 24 of their last 49 shots from beyond the arc, and Virginia Tech is just okay at defending from the outside.

The Hokies don’t force steals, there not great on the boards, and they normally like to own the free throw line, but the Irish don’t get hit with a ton of fouls.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech will be in a bit more of a struggle than it might like.

The Irish will do a great job of keeping this close with their early threes, but the Hokies will chip away, chip away, chip away …

And then it’ll all come together in the second half with a big run to take over and finally stay ahead.

Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 74, Notre Dame 68

PICK, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

