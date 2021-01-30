Villanova vs Seton Hall Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Seton Hall Pirates prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Network: FOX

Villanova (10-1) vs Seton Hall (9-7) Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

In a lemonade out of lemons way, Villanova is rested after UConn wasn’t able to go earlier in the week. Considering the team already has its legs after missing all of early January, it’s ready to get rolling.

The threes weren’t falling against Providence and the team didn’t shoot all that well, and it didn’t matter as they pulled off a 15-point win when things weren’t working quite right. It was able to survive Seton Hall two weeks ago despite being outplayed.

In other words, the team is finding a way to win. Against the Pirates it was on turnovers. Seton Hall doesn’t force mistakes, Villanova doesn’t give the ball away, and that was enough. However …

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Seton Hall was right there with chances to win on the road against the Wildcats.

It was solid from the outside, it did the job on the boards, and it hit its free throws, which it always does.

It’s a good enough defensive team to at least be a threat on the inside, and it takes enough threes to have a puncher’s chance of keeping pace if the Wildcats aren’t quite on. If they can just keep the turnover margin within range – it gave it up twice as much as Villanova did in the first meeting, this should be interesting. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall isn’t all that great at stopping teams from hitting the three.

Villanova was able to shoot well enough from the outside the first time around, but making 40% from three is just a day at the office if everything is going right.

It’ll be another grind of a game with the Pirates having several chances to take over, but the Wildcats will get the right threes at the right time.

Villanova vs Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Villanova 77, Seton Hall 73

Villanova -5.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

