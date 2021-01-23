Villanova vs Providence Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Providence Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FOX

Villanova (9-1) vs Providence (8-6) Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

Does Villanova have its legs back? The win over Seton Hall a few day ago was the first time the Wildcats were able to go since before Christmas. The results were okay, but it’s still going to be a bit before they’re 100% back to form.

The Friars might be struggling in 2021, but they’re coming off a great performance in a key win over Creighton thanks to a huge performance on the boards. Villanova isn’t anything special on the offensive glass – there can’t be any second-chance points.

There can’t be any easy chances at all to give away to this Wildcat team. Providence doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, but …

Why Villanova Will Win

Providence will come up with steals, but it doesn’t to enough to force easy mistakes and transition points, and Villanova doesn’t turn the ball over at all.

The Wildcats lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game, giving away just eight per outing. Combine that with Providence’s inability to do a ton on the defensive glass, and add in their greatness from three, and look out.

Villanova is excellent from beyond the arc, and Providence isn’t. Go on a big early run, and the Wildcats should have this.

What’s Going To Happen

Providence isn’t going to make this too easy.

It might not force turnovers, but it gets just enough defensive pressure on the outside to keep Villanova from getting into a comfortable groove. However, Villanova has too much scoring pop and should be fine at home – this is Providence’s fourth straight road trip.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction, Line

Villanova 78, Providence 68

Villanova -11, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

