Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: 2020 Season Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final 2020 season Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 38; Oregon 36; NC State 35; Army 34; Tulsa 30; Appalachian State 30; Nevada 17; Auburn 17; Memphis 14; Utah 11; Mississippi 10; West Virginia 7; Southern Methodist 7; Missouri 6; Colorado 6; Boise State 6; UAB 4; Washington 2; Marshall 2; Kentucky 1.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Buffalo Bulls 6-1 (NR) 51

24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (20) 100

23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR) 157

22. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18) 275

21. USC Trojans 4-1 (19) 400

20. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (24) 402

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (21) 456

18. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23) 476

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14) 538

16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (17) 596

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (16) 606

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (11) 649

13. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (8) 762

12. Florida Gators 8-4 (10) 766

11. BYU Cougars 10-1 (15) 796

10. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (13) 919

9. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12) 997

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6) 1031

7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (9) 1146

6. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (7) 1219

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4) 1247

4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5) 1317

3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2) 1349

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (3) 1432

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-0 (1) 1500 (60 1st place votes)

