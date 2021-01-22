UConn vs Creighton Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UConn Huskies vs Creighton Bluejays prediction and college basketball game preview.

UConn (7-2) vs Creighton (10-4) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

Creighton has stopped hitting from the outside. The team lives from three – it leads Big East in attempted and made threes – but it struggled against Butler in Providence over the last two games and lost both. UConn is the second best in the conference at guarding from the outside – teams are only connecting on 30% of their threes – and did a good job in the first meeting allowing the Bluejays to hit just 7-of-27 tries.

The Huskies are strong from the inside, block a ton of shots, and force a whole lot of mistakes, but …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton moves the ball around as well as anyone, and UConn doesn’t.

The Huskies live on defense, but they’re not exactly built to get into up-and-down shootouts. They want to keep the game in the 60s and early 70s, and Creighton has the ability to stress test the style.

Yeah, the Bluejays struggles from three over the last two games, but they’re still scoring and they’re still hot from inside. At home, if they get hot early, they have this.

What’s Going To Happen

Creighton won the first meeting in overtime even though it did just about everything it wanted to. UConn has the rebounding ability and the defense to keep this close, but Creighton will hit the three that UConn won’t.

UConn vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Creighton 77, UConn 72

Creighton -7, o/u: 142

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

