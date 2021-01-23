UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UCLA Bruins vs Stanford Cardinal prediction and college basketball game preview.

UCLA vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA (12-2) vs Stanford (8-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruins have found ways to win both by speeding up and by getting into a defensive battle. They like to crank up the offense, be aggressive and get to the free throw line, but they were able to get by Cal in a 61-57 fight a few days ago with a good day from the D.

It’s been a simple formula – hit the threes, keep the ball moving to get the open shots, don’t foul, get fouled, hit the free throws, repeat.

On the flip side, Stanford doesn’t hit enough from the outside, turned it over way too much, and it’s struggling to get the O going over the last few games, but …

Why Stanford Will Win

The Cardinal might not have the offense, but it’s a rested team after its game against USC was postponed – the fresh legs helps the overall style. This is a defensive-oriented team that’s great at creating mistakes off of its pressure, and it wants to keep the score low if possible.

UCLA doesn’t have enough of an inside presence to matter – it doesn’t block a lot of shots – and it’s not able to force enough mistakes on the outside to come up with easy points. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will want to grind this down, but can it keep up when UCLA goes on a run?

This is a balanced Bruin team with six players averaging double-digit scoring, Stanford is a bit short-handed, and most of all, the firepower isn’t there from the Cardinal O to come back in the second half.

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Line

UCLA 78, Stanford 69

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

UCLA -4.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke

1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw