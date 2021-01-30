UCLA vs Oregon State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UCLA Bruins vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and college basketball game preview.

UCLA vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Network: Pac-12

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA (12-2) vs Oregon State (8-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State hasn’t played the same game twice, but it’s been able to adapt and adjust relatively well mainly because it doesn’t screw up.

It’s not a team that’s going to take a whole lot of chances, but it moves the ball around well, doesn’t get stuck with a slew of turnovers that get turned into transition points, and it’s able to D up enough on the better outside shooting teams to matter.

UCLA doesn’t come up with a lot of steals and doesn’t apply enough pressure – it’s not going to generate easy points.

Why UCLA Will Win

Oregon State doesn’t shoot well enough. It’s okay from the outside, but it doesn’t take a whole lot of threes. It can get to the rim and gets to the line but UCLA doesn’t have a problem with fouls.

The Bruins don’t make mistakes, either. Oregon State is tighter with the ball, but this is a sound Bruins team that’s not going to beat itself, it can hit from three on a consistent basis, and it’s a far more consistently solid scoring team.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA will hit the threes that Oregon State won’t. It’ll be a tight game with each side having a chance to take over, but expect the Bruins to make 40ish% of their threes, and the Beavers to connect on around 30ish%.

And expect UCLA to hit one late to pull away just enough to be comfortable.

UCLA vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

UCLA 75, Oregon State 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

UCLA -11.5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Trying to figure out GameStop and AMC

1: Trying to figure out the end of Trading Places