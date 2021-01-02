Tom Herman Fired By Texas, Steve Sarkisian Hired: College Football News

Texas fired head coach Tom Herman and is hiring Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Texas should be in the national championship hunt every year.

At the very least, it should be in the Big 12 Championship game every season in an okay-not-amazing conference. The school and football program are bound by nothing, they have all the resources, the right recruiting base, and no real excuse to not at least be a bigger overall player.

The university has decided to make a coaching change in football. See our statement here: https://t.co/d1fj5LpWAU — UT Austin (@UTAustin) January 2, 2021

However, even with a minor miracle to get by Texas Tech, and a few too many tight fights, the Longhorns only had three losses, and they were all close. They lost by three to TCU, lost on a late field goal against Iowa State, and lost in a crazy firefight to Oklahoma. Texas went 7-3, blew out Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, and … fired Tom Herman.

Herman went 32-18 in his four years with no Big 12 Championships and just one conference title appearance, but he won all four of his bowl appearances.

He’s out, and Steve Sarkisian is in.

BREAKING: #Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to be named the new coach at #Texas, replacing Tom Herman, who was fired Saturday, multiple sources told Horns247.https://t.co/hC1KXr2VPr — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 2, 2021

The current Alabama offensive coordinator has taking the Tide attack to another level, helped make it all explode even after losing star WR Jaylen Waddle, and he’s got the seal of approval from Nick Saban as one of his top assistants ever.

He struggled at Washington – earning the moniker Seven Win Sark after going 34-29 in five years – he never went better than 5-4 in his time in Seattle – and went 9-4 in one year at USC before off-the-field and personal issues led to his dismissal.

He revived his career as a high-end offensive coordinator, and now it’s his job to bring that offensive magic from Alabama to Texas, start beating Oklahoma, start winning Big 12 Championships, and get the program back to being among the elite of the elite.