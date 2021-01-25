Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Monday, January 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (11-4) vs West Virginia (10-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Which West Virginia team will show up? It has alternated win-loss-win-loss over the seven games so far in the Big 12, with a fabulous performance in a blowout win over Kansas State on Saturday after losing to Texas a few weeks before.

If rest means anything, the Red Raiders have had nine days off since losing to Baylor. For a team that relies on defensive pressure even more than West Virginia does, the legs should be there to hold down a Mountaineer team that likes to generate points off of mistakes – the Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in turnover margin.

Why West Virginia Will Win

Make Texas Tech miss, beat Texas Tech.

Yeah, duh, keeping the other team from scoring helps, but the Red Raiders’ three Big 12 losses came when they hit 40% of their shots or fewer. Before the conference season, how did they lose to Houston? They couldn’t hit a thing from the outside and hit just 39% of their shots from the field.

The Mountaineers were able to clamp down on the Kansas State shooters on Saturday and have been killers at guarding the three. Oklahoma was the only team in the last five games to hit more than 30% from the outside, and even then it lost. This is the type of D that can give Texas Tech’s offense a very bad night, however …

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia hasn’t been holding that many teams under that 40% shooting mark that seems to matter to Texas Tech. Kansas State couldn’t get there, but that’s been in in Big 12 play.

It’s going to be a close, tough game with the two defenses battling it out and controlling the tempo. This is a good Red Raider road team that isn’t going to make the mistakes West Virginia needs.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 67

Bet on college basketball

West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

