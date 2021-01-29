Texas Tech vs LSU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs LSU Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN2

Texas Tech (11-5) vs LSU (11-4) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

How did Texas Tech lose its last two games? It played Baylor – no shame there – and West Virginia went wacky from three in a stunning shootout earlier in the week.

This is a rock-solid team that applies a whole lot of pressure, doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and comes up with a whole lot of offensive rebounds. Like the Baylor and West Virginia games showed, it takes a great team and/or an almost-perfect effort to put this team away.

LSU is strong, but it doesn’t force enough mistakes and doesn’t have the defense to lock down when needed.

Why LSU Will Win

It doesn’t take all that much for the LSU offense to work.

When it’s hitting from three, good things happen. When it’s not on from the outside, there are big problems. Obviously that’s the case for most teams, but LSU is a totally different team as long as the threes are going down. They didn’t against Alabama and Kentucky over the last two weeks, and they lost. As long as they connect just 30% from the outside, they almost always win.

Texas Tech might apply a whole lot of pressure and it plays strong defense, but it gives up threes. It wasn’t just West Virginia, who hit 12-of-19 in the win a few days ago. Incarnate Word was the only team in the last ten games that didn’t hit at least 30% from three against this D.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU is solid at home, but Texas Tech will be too strong defensively and too consistent for the full 40 minutes. The Red Raiders will win the rebounding margin just enough late to survive.

Texas Tech vs LSU Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 77, LSU 70

Texas Tech -3, o/u: 151

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

