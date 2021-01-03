Texas A&M Wins Orange Bowl Over North Carolina 41-27: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Texas A&M wins the Capital One Orange Bowl over North Carolina 41-27. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Texas A&M wins the Capital One Orange Bowl

Final Score: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

CFN Prediction: Texas A&M 34, North Carolina 20

Line: Texas A&M -10, o/u: 65.5

5. It’ll go down in history as a misleading Orange Bowl – and ACC bowl season

It was a much, much closer game than the 41-27 final score, but stats are stats.

Including the College Football Playoff games, the Orange Bowl continues to be a bit of a dog – at least in the final score.

This game makes it ten of the last 13 decided by double-digits, and going way back, it’s been 18 of the last 25.

It’ll also go down as a misleading bowl season for the ACC.

Yeah, it was 0-6 – you are what your record is – but two of the losses came in the College Football Playoff, Wake Forest was an underdog to Wisconsin, NC State was a slight dog to Kentucky, Miami was an underdog to Oklahoma State – and lost QB D’Eriq King to a knee injury just as the team got rolling – and there was this loss.

North Carolina played a whole lot better than 41-27.

The ACC was the dog in five of the six games, but after a wildly fun year getting two teams into the playoff, it was a rough finish.

