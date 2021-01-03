Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs Houston Texans (4-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Houston Texans Will Win

It might seem a bit too rah-rah, but will JJ Watt’s comments do anything to motivate a team playing out the string?

The Texans couldn’t get by Cincinnati last week, but outside of not showing p against Chicago, the team has been close over the last month but with no breaks whatsoever.

The pressure is all on the Tennessee side. The Titan pass defense is lousy – everyone’s bombing away on this group – and for all the problems, Houston is hitting a whole lot of deep passes. The Texans lead the NFL in yards per attempt and Deshaun Watson continues to be brilliant ant taking care of the ball, but …

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

The Houston defense just doesn’t take the ball away.

The Texan offense really is working just fine – there was even a ground attack against Cincinnati – but the defensive side is getting destroyed. There hasn’t been a takeaway in a month.

The team has gone seven of the last nine games without forcing a turnover, and the Titans have the offensive balance to take over right away and keep on going without worry of making a big mistake.

If Cincinnati can put up 540 yards of total offense, look out.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee can’t blow this.

It’s in the playoffs with a win, and it’s almost certainly going to be in with a loss – a Baltimore loss to Cincinnati or Miami loss to Buffalo would do it no matter what.

There won’t be any worries. Houston will make it a fun and will shootout, but the defense won’t have a prayer as the Titan offensive balance takes over in the second quarter. Derrick Henry will be Derrick Henry, but it’ll be Ryan Tannehill who dominates with a terrific day with both his legs as well as his arm.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 37, Houston 27

Bet on Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans with BetMGM

Tennessee -7, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football