Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team prediction, NFL Playoff NFC Wild Card game preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 9

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: NBC

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs (4) Washington Football Team (7-9) NFC Wild Card Game Preview

Why The Washington Football Team Will Win The NFC Wild Card

The defense is really just that good.

The Tampa Bay defense is tremendous, and that’s okay. Washington has no problem whatsoever getting into a low-scoring defensive battle that grinds things down a bit and puts a premium on ball security and capitalizing on key moments.

The Football Team has the second-best D in the NFL with a phenomenal pass rush that could and should get to Tom Brady on a semi-consistent basis, and it’s going to force the Bucs to be great on the ground.

No one has thrown for more than 200 yards in any of the last three games against WFT – and that includes Seattle – and only the Rams and Steelers were able to hit 300 on this secondary.

And Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Again, turnovers really, really matter here, and again, Chase Young and the pass rush will be a big deal.

How did New Orleans beat Tampa Bay twice in easy fashion? Pass rush, takeaways – three in each win. How did the Rams get it done? Pass rush, two takeaways.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 when turning it over multiple times, and 10-0 when it doesn’t.

Washington has forced multiple takeaways n five of its last seven games.

However …

– Why Tampa Bay Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction

