Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, NFL Playoff NFC Divisional game preview.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 17

Game Time: 6:40 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) vs New Orleans Saints (13-4) NFL Playoffs Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Have the Buccaneers been able to figure out the problem?

It’s a cliché, but it’s sort of real – it’s hard to beat a team three times, especially if they’re both good.

Tampa Bay had a few down moments here and there, but the losses to the Bears, Rams and Chiefs were all close – all by a combined seven points – but it got drilled in the two losses to the Saints.

What can be fixed? It started with pass protection.

Tom Brady was knocked around too much in the first two games. That lead to nothing happening on enough third downs to matter, Brady threw five interceptions, and the defense wasn’t able to pick up the slack.

A few big Taylor Heinicke dashes aside, the Tampa Bay run defense that leads the NFL has been able to lock down. The Bucs allowed over 100 rushing yards just four times – once was against the Saints – and they should be able to get enough from the front to not only contain Alvin Kamara, but also generate a little bit of pressure.

New Orleans has put up some nice numbers offensively over the second half of the season, but it helped to face a whole slew of mediocre defenses. The Saints only generated 285 yards against Kansas City and

