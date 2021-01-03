Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: FOX

Tampa Bay (10-5) vs Atlanta (4-11) Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Bucs are in the playoffs and are all but locked in as as the 5 seed. Even so, they still need a win or risk dropping if the Rams beat Arizona.

Atlanta isn’t playing for anything and the defense is still going to be a problem. The Falcons balled out against Kansas City last week in a 17-14 loss, but it gave up over 300 yards to Tom Brady and the Bucs just two weeks ago.

The Buccaneer passing attack has been unstoppable over the last month, the team seems like it’s getting better as the season goes on, and Atlanta – on a four-game losing streak – doesn’t have the running production to slow things down and the healthy parts at receiver to keep up.

Why Atlanta Will Win

There’s nothing to lose except a few spots in the draft order. It’s got the No. 3 overall pick coming its way with a loss, but could potentially sink to at least the six with a loss.

The passing game still keeps on bombing. The defense did a great job of battling with Kansas City and keeping it close until late, it found a way to prevent Patrick Mahomes from going off, and it held the Tampa Bay running game in check two weeks ago.

Yeah, the Falcons are losing, but it’s been close game after close game.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta can’t really play the spoiler role in any way, so this is one of those pride games to try setting a good tone going into the rest of 2021.

It won’t happen.

Tom Brady is looking to get to 40 touchdown passes, the passing game is playing just well enough to keep on pressing, and the Tampa Bay defense that’s No. 1 in the NFL against the run isn’t going to allow a thing.

Brady will outduel Matt Ryan, but it’ll be a bit of a grind against the plucky Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 23

Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

