Syracuse vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Syracuse vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

Syracuse (8-4) vs Virginia Tech (11-2) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies are shooting better.

They went through a rough stretch in the middle of December when nothing was going in, but they shot their way out of it, have been better at getting to the line, and they’re able to match their tough defensive style with enough spurts to get out of jams.

The Syracuse offense isn’t afraid to shoot from three, but when it has to pass when down, there’s a big, big problem, failing to make 20% of their shots from behind the arc in three of the last seven games. The Virginia Tech defense is just good enough to get out and be a bother, but …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Syracuse is moving the ball around as well as anyone in the ACC.

Few teams in the conference are better at finding the open man and the defense is still the Syracuse defense, coming up with a whole lot of steals and forcing a whole lot of mistakes.

On the other side, Virginia Tech doesn’t come up with big defensive plays and it doesn’t create easy chances. Syracuse might have the ability to get hot at times, but it’s more than happy to bog things down in a slugfest. It’s better prepared to play in a fight.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Virginia Tech hit from the outside consistently enough to bust through the Orange zone? Syracuse will move the ball better and will win the transition battle with a few more easy points in a defensive battle.

Syracuse vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Syracuse 73, Virginia Tech 70

Syracuse -2, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

