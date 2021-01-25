Syracuse vs Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Syracuse vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Monday, January 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN

Syracuse (9-4) vs Virginia (10-2) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Orange were phenomenal in the suffocating 78-60 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. They were great from the field, didn’t allow much from three, and dominate from the start. This is the right team with the right style to hang with Virginia.

The Cavaliers might have a better offense this year than people think, but they’re all about not making mistakes, and Syracuse forces a ton of them. You have to be able to pass well to hang with the Cavaliers, and no one in the ACC moves it around better than the Orange.

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers struggled to put away Georgia Tech in a 64-62 win on Saturday, but that’s an aberration. The Cavaliers have been winning easily over the last month with the defense forcing a ton of mistakes, the outside shooting a constant, and the team doesn’t miss free throws – it hasn’t missed more than two in any of the last four games.

Syracuse might be built for Virginia, but few teams are built better for the Syracuse pressure than Virginia. It’s more than happy with bogging down, and it’s not going to panic if the shots aren’t falling right away.

The Orange lives off the pressure and takeaways, and Virginia doesn’t turn the ball over.

What’s Going To Happen

These two programs always seem to slug it out. Even when they went to overtime – like they did late last season – they still only managed to combine for 118 points.

Both hit their free throws, both can rebound, and both play terrific defense. However, Syracuse’s defense faltered in its last two road games – both losses – and Virginia will make amends for the tough fight against Georgia Tech with a better overall performance guarding from the outside.

Georgia Tech hit its threes to make it a game. Syracuse isn’t going to be as sharp.

Syracuse vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 71, Syracuse 64

Virginia -6.5, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

