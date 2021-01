SEC Football Schedule 2021 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

SEC football schedule 2021 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

SEC Football Schedule Composite 2021

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

SEC Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 4

Georgia vs Clemson (in Charlotte)

Alabama vs Miami (in Atlanta)

LSU at UCLA

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Florida Atlantic at Florida

Rice at Arkansas

Kent State at Texas A&M

Central Michigan at Missouri

ULM at Kentucky

Bowling Green at Tennessee

Akron at Auburn

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

Monday, September 6

Ole Miss vs Louisville (in Atlanta)

SEC Football Schedule Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 11

Texas at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Colorado

Pitt at Tennessee

NC State at Mississippi State

Missouri at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Colorado State

South Carolina at East Carolina

Florida at USF

UAB at Georgia

Austin Peay at Ole Miss

Mercer at Alabama

Alabama State at Auburn

McNeese State at LSU

SEC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 18

Alabama at Florida

Auburn at Penn State

South Carolina at Georgia

Mississippi State at Memphis

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Stanford at Vanderbilt

Central Michigan at LSU

New Mexico at Texas A&M

SE Missouri State at Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

UT Chattanooga at Kentucky

SEC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 25

Tennessee at Florida

LSU at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Kentucky at South Carolina

Missouri at Boston College

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Georgia State at Auburn

Southern Miss at Alabama

SEC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 2

Auburn at LSU

Ole Miss at Alabama

Florida at Kentucky

Tennessee at Missouri

Arkansas at Georgia

Troy at South Carolina

UConn at Vanderbilt

SEC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Alabama at Texas A&M

Georgia at Auburn

South Carolina at Tennessee

LSU at Kentucky

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Florida

North Texas at Missouri

SEC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Florida at LSU

Alabama at Mississippi State

Auburn at Arkansas

Kentucky at Georgia

Texas A&M at Missouri

Ole Miss at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

SEC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 23

Tennessee at Alabama

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

SEC Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Georgia vs Florida (in Jacksonville)

Ole Miss at Auburn

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Missouri at Vanderbilt

SEC Football Schedule Week 10

Saturday, Nov. 6

LSU at Alabama

Auburn at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Florida at South Carolina

Missouri at Georgia

Tennessee at Kentucky

Liberty at Ole Miss

SEC Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 13

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Georgia at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Auburn

Arkansas at LSU

South Carolina at Missouri

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

New Mexico State at Alabama

Samford at Florida

SEC Football Schedule Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 20

Florida at Missouri

Arkansas at Alabama

Auburn at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

South Alabama at Tennessee

ULM at LSU

New Mexico State at Kentucky

Tennessee State at Mississippi State

Charleston Southern at Georgia

Prairie View at Texas A&M

SEC Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 27

Alabama at Auburn

Texas A&M at LSU

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Florida State at Florida

Clemson at South Carolina

Kentucky at Louisville

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Missouri at Arkansas (in Little Rock)

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

SEC Football Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 4

SEC Football Championship Game (in Atlanta)