Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:35 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

Seattle Seahawks (11-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (6-9) Game Preview

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

The team seems to dig screw up other teams.

Just when you think there’s nothing there and it’s a lost team just going through the motions, it rocks the Rams or shocks the Cardinals.

This is it. This is their bowl game, their playoff, their final game of the year with a chance to make a statement against a team that’s on a three-game winning streak, but is starting to fade in the passing game.

The once devastating downfield offense has failed to his 200 passing yards in either of the last two weeks. The Niners have one of the league’s best pass defenses and will keep the pressure on Russell Wilson all game long, but …

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

The Seahawks are fighting for a possible massive reward.

They won’t know what’s happening with the Green Bay-Chicago game, and they’ll be scoreboard-watching New Orleans and Carolina, but if the Packers and Saints lose, it’s No. 1 seed time with a win.

At the very least, with the issues with the Saints, a win should get Seattle up into the No. 2 spot.

San Francisco might have been able to rise up a bit defensively, but the offense is as flaky as they come with way, way too many turnovers. The Niner O has turned it over multiple times eight times in row before last week.

Here come two turnovers Seattle’s way.

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle can’t stop anyone from throwing the ball, but it’ll do it this week against the hit-or-miss San Francisco O. Russell Wilson might be fading a bit like he did last year, but there will be just enough offensive balance to get out alive and be in a position for a stronger playoff spot.

It’ll win, New Orleans will lose, and the Seahawks will be No. 2.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

Seattle 24, San Francisco 16

Seattle -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

