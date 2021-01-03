Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) vs Cleveland Browns (10-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Pittsburgh doesn’t need this game.

It might be nice to win and get the 3 seed, but this year, that doesn’t really matter considering there’s going to be little difference between the bottom of the playoff seeds.

Yeah, there’s a chance to move up to the 2 seed, but Mason Rudolph is getting the start and, more than anything else, this game is about keeping everyone as healthy as possible.

The Browns are in with a win or an Indianapolis loss, but the Colts are playing the Jaguars – Cleveland has to win.

The running game didn’t work at all against the Jets last week, but all of a sudden the Steeler run defense has been just okay, and if it’s possible, the NFL’s worst running game is getting even worse. The Steelers failed to get 100 yards in nine of the last ten games.

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

The Cleveland Browns are a mess.

They desperately need this game, but they’re having a hard time with COVID issues, the facility is closed, and the team that seemed like it was a lock for the playoffs has lost two of its last three games and was a total dud against the Jets last week.

Pittsburgh might not really need this game, but it’s going to keep trying a wee bit. Mason Rudolph isn’t Ben Roethlisberger, but he’s going to play like it’s the most important game of his professional life, because it just might be.

If the Steelers win, they’re the 2 seed if Buffalo loses to Miami.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland look ready to stumble yet again, but will survive.

The team just can’t seem to find any semblance of consistency with all the issues it’s experiencing. The running game hasn’t been the same over the last month, the receiving corps is just getting back in the mix, and …

It’ll pull this off.

Pittsburgh has been awful for the last month outside of one big burst against Indianapolis to earn a bit of a rest. The Browns might be having issues, but it’ll rise up defensively against the non-existent Steeler ground game, and Mason Rudolph won’t be able to save the day.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Line

Cleveland 26, Pittsburgh 20

Bet on Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns with BetMGM

Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football