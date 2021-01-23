Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oregon Ducks vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Network: Pac-12 Network

Oregon (9-2) vs Oregon State (7-5) Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon State has the passing ability to give Oregon problems.

This is a good Duck team with a strong defense, and it generates a whole lot of points by coming up with steals. But the Beavers don’t turn the ball over enough to give Oregon what it needs.

Getting to the line is a big deal for OSU, too. Shooting lots of free throws only takes the team so far, but for the most part, when it’s getting to the line, that means the offense is working. This isn’t particularly a great team from three, but if it’s getting to the rim, and if it’s grabbing the offensive boards like it can, it has a shot.

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon doesn’t normally allow a slew of offensive rebounds.

Colorado came up with 12 and pulled off the win. That was Oregon’s only loss since the opener against Missouri, but the team is just active enough to attack the glass to go along with all the turnovers the D forces.

As long as the Ducks are moving the ball around well, and as long as their shooting like they normally do, there shouldn’t be a problem against a Beaver team that can’t keep up in a shooting contest.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State will bring the fight in a good rivalry game, but it won’t be able to hit the threes late that the Ducks will. This isn’t an Oregon offense that relies on the three, but it’s been taking more and more lately and it’s working.

Oregon State hasn’t given up double-digit threes this year. It will in this.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon 78, Oregon State 70

Oregon -10, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

