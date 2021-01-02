Ole Miss Wins Outback Bowl Over Indiana: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Ole Miss wins Outback Bowl over Indiana 26-20. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Ole Miss wins the Outback Bowl

Final Score: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

CFN Prediction: Indiana 40, Ole Miss 34

Line: Indiana -7.5, o/u: 67.5

5. The Outback Bowl once again delivered

It’s been Big Ten vs. SEC since it made the change from the Hall of Fame to the Outback in 1996, and it keeps on coming through with good fun games.

Minnesota was able to come through against Auburn for a 31-24 in last year’s thriller on New Year’s Day.

Iowa got by Mississippi State 27-21 in the 2019 New Year’s Day version, South Carolina and Jadeveon Clowney blasted through Michigan 26-19 before that, and there were three overtime games in the 2010s.

ANNDD THAT'S A WRAP!!! FINAL SCORE 26-20! Our Champs of the 2021 #outbackbowl is @OleMissFB!!!! ☀️🌴🏈🏟️ pic.twitter.com/8VPpdeCrYn — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) January 2, 2021

The Outback Bowl has now given us four straight good, tough SEC vs. Big Ten battles decided by seven points or fewer, and nine of the last 12 have been close.

This game always has that big conference teams that were just good enough to matter, but not so amazing that they’re disappointed to be playing in it. This one came through, too, only more so considering bowl games are still a huge deal for the Indiana program, and Ole Miss is just getting going under Lane Kiffin.

NEXT: What is this “defense” thing Ole Miss was doing?