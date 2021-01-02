Ole Miss vs Indiana: Outback Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Indiana: Outback Bowl prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Indiana: Outback Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 2

Game Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: ABC

Ole Miss (4-5) vs Indiana (6-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Outback Bowl

– Be mad if this isn’t fun. These are two teams that play a fun style of football, they’re going to be fired up to be in a prime Saturday bowl game, and they’re both very, very well coached.

It’s been a better first year at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin than the record might indicate. The offense led the SEC and was third in the country with QB Matt Corral bombing away for close to 3,000 yards, but the defense – and this is a good thing for your bowl enjoyment – is awful. Indiana should help make this a shootout.

– The Hoosiers probably deserve a New Year’s Six bowl – its only loss came on the road in a close fight to Ohio State – and now this is a chance to show the College Football Playoff committee made a mistake with the No. 11 final ranking. QB Jack Tuttle and WR Ty Fryfogle should go off on the soft Rebel secondary.

– The Outback has been a Big Ten vs. SEC matchup ever since the change from the Hall of Fame Bowl in 1996. The SEC holds a 15-10 advantage, but the two conferences are 3-3 in the last six. Indiana hasn’t won a bowl game since 1991 with five straight losses – the last three in painfully close battles – and Ole Miss has won seven of its last eight with the last trip in 2015.

