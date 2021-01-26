Oklahoma vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns prediction and college basketball game preview.

Oklahoma vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN2

Oklahoma (9-4) vs Texas (11-2) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners are on a three-game winning streak because they’re hitting their shots. They’re hitting from the outside – the threes are dropping – they’re getting to the basket, and they’re getting to the free throw line.

For this Sooner team, it’s about hitting at last 40% of its shots, and it’s blowing past that lately. When it makes 42% from the field or more it’s 8-1, with the only loss coming to Xavier early in the season when the Musketeers were crazy-hot from three.

However …

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas defense allows teams to shoot just 39% from the field with the No. 1 D in the Big 12 in field goal percentage.

It forces missed shots, it attacks everything on the boards, and it doesn’t allow second chance points. Oklahoma is okay at rebuilding – but not amazing – and it’s not necessarily consistent from the field. Even more than that, the Sooners are freakishly mediocre on the road.

This three-game winning streak was all at home. It’s 7-1 in its last eight games at home, and 1-3 on the season on the road with that only win coming way back in early December.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas has lost two games. They were both close, and they were both losses for one specific reason – free throws.

Oklahoma is fantastic on the free throw line, and Texas is a wee bit flaky. However, all the Longhorns have to do is hit more than half of their attempts. Their two of their three worst free throw shooting games of the year were …

The 68-64 loss to Villanova, and the 79-77 loss to Texas Tech. The other was in the blowout win over Kansas State, so they have to get better on the line fast.

They’ll hit over 60% and the defense will take care of the rest.

Oklahoma vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 73, Oklahoma 67

Texas -5.5, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

