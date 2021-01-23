Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Network: CBS

Ohio State (11-4) vs Wisconsin (12-3) Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes are crushing from three.

They might have lost to Purdue last time out, but they still hit 14 threes. Okay, so it took 35 tries to get there, but it was their fourth straight game and fifth of the last six with double-digit made threes.

Wisconsin is strong at defending overall and it’s decent at stopping the three, but it’s not amazing at it. What it doesn’t do is force a whole lot of mistakes and take the ball away enough, and Ohio State is one of the best teams in the country at not screwing up. But …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin is even better at not messing up – it’s third in the nation and tops in the Big Ten in the fewest turnovers per game.

That defense is still the defense. It leads the conference, it’s still great at slowing everything down to a stop at times. Yeah there were issues against Michigan – everyone has issues against Michigan – but it clamped down allowing fewer than 70 points in every game but three.

Ohio State doesn’t force mistakes, and it doesn’t move the ball around well enough. You have to do both to get past the Badgers.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will want to get moving, and the Badgers won’t let that happen. The biggest problem will be the lack of made threes from the Buckeyes. They don’t have to generate at least 30 points from beyond the arc to pull this off, but that’s when things are working.

Wisconsin has yet to allow anyone to hit ten three-pointers this year.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 72, Ohio State 67

Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

