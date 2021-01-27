Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: BTN

Ohio State (12-4) vs Penn State (5-6) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

The Nittany Lions got back among the living with a two-game winning streak when the shooting touch started to come back a bit. They don’t make a whole slew of mistakes, they’re great at guarding from three, and they’re forcing a ton of turnovers.

Ohio State doesn’t force any mistakes, it doesn’t move the ball around all that well, and it hasn’t been able to puck up the slack when the shooting isn’t there. The Buckeyes are 0-3 in the Big Ten when hitting fewer than 40% of their shots, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Yeah, Penn State has a hard time keeping teams from scoring.

Oh sure, it’ll force mistakes and generate transition points, but it’s a done deal if the Buckeyes come out hot like they did in the win over Wisconsin. This is a great-shooting team that attacks the rim and finds ways to hit the tough shots. Penn State can’t do that.

The Nittany Lions were great from three early in the season, but they’ve slow that down, reduced the bombs away attitude, and lately, it’s been a plus, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Nittany Lions aren’t going to outshoot the Buckeyes.

Ohio State can get points inside and out from a variety of spots, and it’ll get up fast and keep coming up with the big shot when needed to stay ahead. Penn State will start bombing away to try keeping up, but that won’t be enough.

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 82, Penn State 71

Ohio State -7.5, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

