Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans prediction and college basketball game preview.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: CBS

Ohio State (13-4) vs Michigan State (8-5) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

It’s been a struggle and a grind through a lost season, but it’s still Michigan State, it’s still playing solid defense, and it’s still good enough on the boards to battle with anyone.

The D isn’t forcing enough mistakes and the outside shooting isn’t there, but the offensive rebounding is enough to get by against a Buckeye team that doesn’t move the ball all that well and doesn’t force a lot of mistakes.

The Spartans have had a massive issue with errors and turnovers – with the most per game in the Big Ten – but that might not be a problem in Columbus. However …

Why Ohio State Will Win

67-37. Michigan State got roasted by Rutgers a few days ago when nothing was working. Nothing was falling from the free throw line, from three, or anywhere else.

Ohio State should be able to outwork the Spartans on the boards, the offense doesn’t turn it over enough to matter, and it’s able to get to make its free throws. More than anything, though, is the shooting.

The Buckeyes were good all season long from the field, but they’ve been insane over the last several days making half of their shots or more in five of the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for a Michigan State team that’s about to bring the fire and the want-to in a very, very big way.

The loss to Rutgers was a true low point. It was the first time the team was able to play in 20 days, and it looked like it. Ohio State will still pull off the win, but the Spartans are going to provide a major push with a strong defensive performance.

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 65, Michigan State 59

Ohio State -7.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

