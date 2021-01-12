Ohio State vs Alabama 10 Thoughts, Live Updates, Reactions: National Championship 3rd Quarter

Ohio State vs Alabama: 10 thoughts, live updates, reactions during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State vs Alabama: College Football Playoff National Championship

Ohio State vs Alabama 10 thoughts, live updates, reactions: 3rd Quarter

Ohio State has to come up with a quick stop, and … Alabama 38-17, 11:52

So much for that. Ohio State had so generate a quick three-and-out, battle back into this, and show that there’s an adjustment being made to slow down the machine. DeVonta Smith got knocked to the sidelines with an arm injury, and Mac Jones went boom, boom, boom, boom and kept the whole thing going. Sort of. The field goal was nice, but Bama should’ve gone for the kill shot and finished this off.

