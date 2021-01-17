NFL Playoffs Expert Picks, Predictions: Divisional Round

By CollegeFootballNews.com | January 17, 2021 2:00 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles at Green Bay, Baltimore at Buffalo, Cleveland at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NFL Playoffs Saturday, January 16

4:35 FOX

Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

