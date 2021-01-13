NFL Playoffs Expert Picks, Predictions: Divisional Round

NFL expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles at Green Bay, Baltimore at Buffalo, Cleveland at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NFL Playoffs Saturday, January 16
Los Angeles at Green Bay
4:35 FOX
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Baltimore at Buffalo | Cleveland at KC
Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Picks Results