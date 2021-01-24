NFL Playoffs Expert Picks, Predictions: Conference Championships

By CollegeFootballNews.com | January 24, 2021 1:52 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for the NFL Playoff Conference Championships: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, Buffalo at Kansas City

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NFL Playoffs Sunday, January 24

NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay

3:05 FOX

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 52

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

– Buffalo at KC | Experts Picks So Far

NEXT: AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City