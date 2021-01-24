NFL Playoffs Expert Picks, Predictions: Conference Championships

NFL expert picks, predictions for the NFL Playoff Conference Championships: Tampa Bay at Green Bay, Buffalo at Kansas City
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NFL Playoffs Sunday, January 24
NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay
3:05 FOX
Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 52
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Green Bay
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Green Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
