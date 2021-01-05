NFL Playoff First Thought Predictions, Lines, Bracket, Super Bowl Pick

The first predictions, early lines, and quick analysis on all of the 2021 NFL playoff games.

The NFL has made its way through, it expanded to include everyone who can throw a football and chew gum at the same time, and now comes the payoff with one-and-done games that ramp the intensity up a few levels.

Who’s going to win, how will the bracket go, and who’ll win the Super Bowl?

As we do this for the college side, we go with the first-guess picks and then work from there. Like they tell you in third grade, always go with your first answer. I don’t look at the lines, guess at what they are, and then add them at the end.

2021 NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round: Saturday

7 Indianapolis Colts at 2 Buffalo Bills

Saturday, January 9

CBS, 1:05 pm

Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: The Colt lines are just good enough be a bother throughout. The great offensive front should be able to pound through the Bill defensive front, and on the other side, now the pressure is on. Josh Allen and the Bills are supposed to win. They’re supposed to keep this fun going. And they will, but it’ll be a bit of a grind until the Colt offense stalls in the fourth quarter and Buffalo finally pulls away.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Buffalo 30, Indianapolis 20

Early Line No-Look Guess: Buffalo -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 52.5

6 Los Angeles Rams at 3 Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, January 9

FOX, 4:40 pm

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Is Jared Goff able to go? How healthy is the rest of the Ram offense? It won’t matter – the defense will pick up the slack. This is a flaky LA team that could just as easily get blown out from jump as it could roll through with a stunning run. Seattle’s defense that’s had so many issues this year will get exposed further.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle 23

Early Line No Look Guess: Seattle -4.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Seattle -4.5, o/u: 42

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4 Washington Football Team

Saturday, January 9

NBC, 8:15 pm

FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: BE … CAREFUL. Everyone will mock, ridicule, and laugh at a 7-9 team being in the playoffs, but this defense is the real deal. Weather will matter a bit for the guys from Tampa, but the bigger problem will be Chase Young and a pass rush that will disrupt Tom Brady – the first time in weeks anyone will do that – and make this a fight. However, the Football Team offense will stall and make just enough mistakes to not pull this off, but the Buccaneers will get pushed.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Tampa Bay 23, Washington 16

Early Line No Look Guess: Tampa Bay -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 46.5

