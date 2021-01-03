NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 17

By CollegeFootballNews.com | January 3, 2021 4:11 am

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 17, highlighted by Miami at Buffalo, Green Bay at Chicago and Washington at Philadelphia

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Sunday, January 3

1:00 CBS

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 43

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

1:00 CBS

Line: Baltimore -12.5, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Baltimore

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baltimore*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baltimore*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baltimore*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baltimore*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

