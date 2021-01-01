NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 17, highlighted by Miami at Buffalo, Green Bay at Chicago and Washington at Philadelphia
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Sunday, January 3
Miami at Buffalo
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 43
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Baltimore at Cincinnati
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -12.5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Baltimore
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Baltimore*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Baltimore*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Baltimore*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Baltimore*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
