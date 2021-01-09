NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

NFL expert picks, predictions for Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs, starting with Indianapolis at Buffalo, the Rams at Seattle, and Tampa Bay at Washington

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Saturday, January 9

1:05 CBS

Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

4:40 FOX

Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Seattle

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Seattle

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: LA Rams

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

