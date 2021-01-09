NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

NFL expert picks, predictions for Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs, starting with Indianapolis at Buffalo, the Rams at Seattle, and Tampa Bay at Washington
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Saturday, January 9
Indianapolis at Buffalo
1:05 CBS
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 51.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
4:40 FOX
Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 42.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Seattle
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Seattle*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Seattle
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: LA Rams
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
