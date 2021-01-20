NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers prediction, NFL Playoff NFC Championship game preview.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 24

Game Time: 3:05 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay WI

Network: FOX

NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) at Green Bay Packers (14-3) Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win The NFC Championship

The Buccaneers got here, and now it’s time for the formula to work.

Get the greatest quarterback of all-time into a position where he needs to win just one game, help him out with a killer defense, and keep applying the pressure on both sides all game long.

Yeah, it’s going to be around 18 in Green Bay, and yeah. Tom Brady has already talked about his blood thinning out living in Florida, and yeah, players from Tampa Bay don’t really dig being cold, and …

Yeah, whatever. This is the NFC Championship with a team loaded with veterans rolling into town. The weather won’t matter, the moment won’t be too big for this group, and that No. 1 seed on the other side won’t faze Brady and company in the least.

The Bucs got the Packers 38-10 back in Week 6 after spotting the visiting team the first ten. The Tampa Bay defense generated five sacks and came up with 13 hits on Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay defense didn’t get close enough to Brady to know what brand of gum he was chewing, and it turned into a blowout.

Can the Green Bay offensive front handle what’s coming? The running game came up with its second-worst performance of the season in the loss in Tampa, and now it has to go against the No. 1 run D in the NFL that’s allowed over 100 yards just five times.

Don’t turn the ball over, let Brady keep the chains moving, keep him upright to let him do that, expect the D to take care of the rest, go enjoy the home game in that Super Bowl thing in Tampa in early February.

Easy peasy. However …

