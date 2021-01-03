New York Jets vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: CBS

New York Jets (2-13) vs New England Patriots (6-9) Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The Patriots need something positive, and it’s got to start with getting the running game going again.

The offense has come to a dead stop over the last three weeks, but the first time against the Jets back in early November, the ground attack rumbled as the offense worked just well enough to get by in a tough fight.

Even with all of the positive things happening over the last two weeks, the Jets are still struggling offensively, they still don’t have too much of a ground game, and they’re still last in the NFL in yards.

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Jets can just let it loose. It has the No. 2 pick in the draft, it has been able to win their last two games with the run defense playing well, and the biggest overall change has been a simple one – there aren’t any mistakes.

New York hasn’t turned the ball over in the last two games and is a +3 in turnover margin. New England doesn’t have a turnover problem, but it can’t afford any giveaways with the way the offense is rolling.

Yes, the Patriots have to run well, and yes, they have to find a way to control the clock and the game. The Jets, though, have gotten nasty defensively over the second half of the year, at least against the run.

They stuffed the great Cleveland ground game last week and allowed fewer than 75 rushing yards in four of the last eight games.

What’s Going To Happen

The Patriots aren’t the Patriots when there’s nothing to play for.

It’s not like they aren’t trying, but they’re just not good.

The defense isn’t getting a lick of help from an offense that’s struggling to keep the chains moving and scored just 24 points over the last three games.

And now they’re going to find their groove in the final game of the year.

They’ve been able to rise up at times, and now is when the pride comes through. It’s not going to be 45-0 like it was against the Chargers a few weeks ago

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 23, New York Jets 17

New England -3, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

