New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX

New Orleans Saints (11-4) vs Carolina Panthers (5-10) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

It’s been a rough year for the Panthers, but they can screw up the Saints in a big way – and it might not be that tough.

New Orleans doesn’t have any running backs.

Literally.

Alvin Kamara is on the COVID-19 list, as is Latavius Murray and the other top backups. Taysom Hill is still around, but it’ll be passing game or bust for a Saint offense that might not be able to get the job done with just Drew Brees going with his short to midrange passes.

Carolina might have a whole lot of problems, but it’s not getting touched too battle through the air and the team is doing a slew of the little things right to pull this off. However …

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

The Panthers give up way too many deep plays.

It’ll be the Saint defense, though, that should take over against a pedestrian Panther attack that’s stalled. It failed to get to 300 yards of total offense against Washington last week, it’s not going to run the ball all that well against the Saint defensive front, and yeah, Brees can still throw.

He might not be quite right yet, but he the Saint passing game went for 319 yards against the Vikings and the coaching staff will be creative enough to get the O moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina’s big issue is against the run. It got hit hard by the Saints the first time around in a tough 27-24 loss, and now that’s not going to be a concern.

There will be a steady diet of Taysom Hill, and Brees won’t be bad, but it’ll still be a fight.

The Saints can take the 1 seed – which would be a MASSIVE deal considering the running back issues – with a win, a Green Bay loss to Chicago, and with a Seattle win over San Francisco.

That won’t happen, but they’ll lock in the 2 seed with a win thanks to the defense and a huge day from Brees.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

New Orleans 24, Carolina 20

New Orleans -6, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

