Missouri vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (9-2) vs Tennessee (10-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Missouri Will Win

The Missouri defense is hammering everyone who wants to shoot from the outside.

The eight threes hit by South Carolina in the Mizzou win a few days ago were the most made by anyone all year against this D. That goes along with the defense as a whole that contests everything and makes everyone scratch and claw for what they can get.

Tennessee doesn’t need to shoot from three, but it’s coming off a disastrous performance form the outside in the shocking 75-49 loss to Florida a few days ago. The Vols couldn’t hit a thing, and Missouri’s defense is good enough to keep that going, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee has the ability to turn the lights out in a snap.

The offense did everything right in the 73-53 win over the Tigers back in December, and that’s with only shooting seven three-pointers – and making five.

The Vols are able to handle the pressure from the Tiger defense, they don’t turn the ball over, and they can play D, too. Missouri might lead the SEC in field goal defense, but no one in the conference gives up fewer points than Tennessee.

What’s Going To Happen

It seems to be all about the three for Missouri, at least on the defensive side. Tennessee hit 71% of its shots from beyond the arc, and Mississippi State hit half of its threes in the win over the Tigers. But there’s something bigger about that.

Yes, those are the only two teams to make more than 34% from three on Mizzou, and they’re also the only two teams to shoot fewer than 13 from the outside.

Everything else worked for the Vol and Bulldog offenses in the wins, but the Missouri defense will be far, far better this time around. Tennessee will pull it off at home, but it’ll be a great fight.

Missouri vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 74, Missouri 70

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Tennessee -7, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke

1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw