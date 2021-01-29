Missouri vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (10-3) vs TCU (9-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why TCU Will Win

Yeah, TCU is struggling lately, but it has a way of keeping games low-scoring and not letting anything get out of hand. That’s partly because the offense is struggling, but the Horned Frog style should keep the team in the game against a Tiger squad that makes a whole lot of mistakes.

Mizzou commits way too many fouls and doesn’t force enough mistakes – TCU has to take advantage to every situation. Making everything from the free-throw line matters – the team needs to manufacture points. However …

Why Missouri Will Win

TCU is totally miserable at shooting free throws.

No, really, this is one of the worst shooting teams in America from the line, hitting just 62% of its tries and failing to even hit half of the attempts over the last two games.

That goes hand-in-hand with a Horned Frog team that struggles to score in general. If Mizzou can get out on a nice early run, that should be about enough.

The Tigers are better on the defensive boards, and they’ll have plenty of opportunities.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a weird Missouri team. It doesn’t do a whole lot of things really well, but it scores, it comes up big when it needs to, and it loses to teams that go lights out shooting in all phases.

That’s not TCU.

It takes a big offensive day to get by the Tigers, and that’s not happening from the Big 12 side.

Missouri vs TCU Prediction, Line

Missouri 78, TCU 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Missouri -10.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Trying to figure out GameStop and AMC

1: Trying to figure out the end of Trading Places