Missouri vs Auburn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Missouri vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri (10-2) vs Auburn (9-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri, this is the game to attack the glass offensively over and over again.

Auburn can rebound – more on that in a moment – but it’s getting murdered on the offensive boards, allowing ten or more in each of the last five games and in with of the last eight – it lost five of them.

Mizzou shoots well enough to not have to care about second chance points all that often, but it helps. On the other side, the two losses this year – Tennessee the first time around and Mississippi State – came when they got hit with threes.

The MU Tigers allowed 41% from three or less in every win, and 50% or more in those two losses. Auburn shoots a ton from three, but it’s incredibly inconsistent. However …

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn is hitting the offensive boards, too.

Part of that comes from taking a whole lot of three pointers, but the Tigers are making up for it lately with a ton of second-chance points. They’ve come up with ten or more offensive rebounds in each of the last three games and they need those boards. However, this has to be one of those games when the threes are falling.

Auburn will keep firing and keep firing and keep firing, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri leads the SEC and is one of the best teams in the nation in three point defense. This isn’t a good-shooting MU team from the outside, but it makes up for it with its tough D. getting after it on the glass. It’s the team’s fifth road game in the last five, though.

Auburn is back at home after playing three of its last four games away from Auburn arena. It’ll be a terrific battle with Mizzou’s defense coming up with the two stops it absolutely has to have late.

Auburn will need a clutch three, and it won’t get it.

Missouri vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Missouri 70, Auburn 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Auburn -2, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tom Brady needing two first downs to seal a win after …

1: The team down 8 late went for a freaking field goal